Man sentenced to house arrest for sexually abusing his granddaughter

An elderly man accused of sexually abusing his underage granddaughter was sentenced to five and a half years of home detention by a court in Thessaloniki on Friday.

According to the case file, the abuse took place in the region of Pella near Thessaloniki in 2017, where the grandfather sexually harassed the then-seven-year-old girl, who was visiting for parts of the summer. The girl told her mother, who filed a complaint. A child psychologist deemed the girl’s account truthful.

The grandfather, who is over 80 years old, denied all charges, claiming his daughter-in-law targeted him to get back at her ex-husband, his son.

The offender was initially sentenced to seven years in prison but was released under conditions pending a second trial.