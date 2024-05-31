NEWS

Restaurant owner in southern Athens arrested for alleged rape

Restaurant owner in southern Athens arrested for alleged rape

Α 51-year-old restaurant owner in the Glyfada area of southern Athens accused of raping a 31-year-old woman, appeared before a prosecutor on Thursday. 

The man was arrested on Wednesday, after the woman reported him to the police. Allegedly, the 51-year-old raped her after inviting her for drinks in his restaurant on Tuesday night. 

According to the woman, during the night she felt dizzy and incapacitated after consuming two to three drinks. Then, the restaurant owner led her to the interior of his restaurant where he allegedly raped her. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man arrested for alleged rape after woman found injured in central Athens
NEWS

Man arrested for alleged rape after woman found injured in central Athens

AEK on trail of OPAP Arena vandals
NEWS

AEK on trail of OPAP Arena vandals

Prosecutor wants verdicts in gay activist murder upheld
NEWS

Prosecutor wants verdicts in gay activist murder upheld

One migrant injured in car crash near Alexandroupoli
NEWS

One migrant injured in car crash near Alexandroupoli

Turkish national charged with arson remanded in custody
NEWS

Turkish national charged with arson remanded in custody

Area of volunteers attack scanned for drug fields
NEWS

Area of volunteers attack scanned for drug fields