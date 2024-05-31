Restaurant owner in southern Athens arrested for alleged rape

Α 51-year-old restaurant owner in the Glyfada area of southern Athens accused of raping a 31-year-old woman, appeared before a prosecutor on Thursday.

The man was arrested on Wednesday, after the woman reported him to the police. Allegedly, the 51-year-old raped her after inviting her for drinks in his restaurant on Tuesday night.

According to the woman, during the night she felt dizzy and incapacitated after consuming two to three drinks. Then, the restaurant owner led her to the interior of his restaurant where he allegedly raped her.