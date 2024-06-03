NEWS

Police raid squat at Thessaloniki university

A building belonging to Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in northern Greece, which had been used as an anarchist libertarian squat, was raided by police in the early hours of Monday. 

No individuals were present at the Primavera squat, located within the School of Theology, during the operation. Police seized propaganda material and several helmets. 

The area was returned to university authorities, who had requested the evacuation. 

No further information is currently available.

