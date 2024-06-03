Gastroenteritis cases in central Greece caused by contaminated water network, EODY finds

According to preliminary lab tests, the gastroenteritis cases in the areas of Rizomylos and Stefanovikeio, in central Greece, were caused by contamination in the water network, EODY announced on Monday.

On Friday, sanitary control units took multiple water samples from the water supply network and sent them to an EODY lab in Thessaly. The lab found that the water was contaminated with multliple germs, including Salmonella spp. New water samples were taken on Monday.

EODY advises local residents to not drink tap water, nor use it for food preparation or personal hygiene. If they need to use it, they must boil it at 100 degrees Celsius for 3 minutes.

According to EODY, from May 24 until today, a total of 100 cases of gastroenteritis have been reported to Velestino Health Center, Volos General Hospital and Larissa University Hospital.

Since May 27, 34 patients – 20 children and 14 adults – have attended Volos hospital with symptoms of gastroenteritis. Some 12 children and 5 adults had to be hospitalized. One adult was admitted to intensive care.

Moreover, a woman from the region of Almyros, who was admitted on Sunday to the hospital of Volos with septic shock, died on Monday morning, with doctors examining whether it is related to the gastroenteritis cases in Magnesia.