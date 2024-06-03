NEWS

Woman kept in makeshift cage in family home for seven years

[Screengrab/ANT1 TV]

A mother has taken to the media to say she has kept her 29-year-old daughter in a makeshift cage indoors for seven years in order to prevent her from injuring herself and others.

The mother told ANT1 television that her daughter has had severe mental health problems since 2017 and, despite seeking assistance from the state since 2020, has not received any help.

Video footage aired on the station showed the daughter walking around in the wooden enclosure. 

The family used pallets to construct a cage inside the house and another enclosure in the yard.

The daughter was adopted at the age of 22 months and has lived with her adoptive parents since then in the village of Ammos, outside Kalamata

The mother denounced the state’s indifference to her plight.

Health

