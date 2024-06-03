Greece introduces digital helper app for tourists

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni and Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou presented presented mAiGreece, a new digital app for Greek tourism at the National Gallery on Monday.

mAiGreece is a digital helper app which utilizes artificial intelligence to provide tourists with all the information they need to enjoy their stay in Greece, acting as their personal travel companion.

The app will go live on June 10. Tourists will be able to interact with mAiGreece in a similar way to ChatGPT, by submitting their questions in their language, either in writing or verbally. It will also use their location to provide information based on their whereabouts.

mAiGreece contains information on sights, museums, archaeological sites, blue flag beaches, hospitals and health centers, police stations, embassies and consulates as well as the content from visitgreece.gr.