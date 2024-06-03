Farm works may be responsible for water contamination in central Greece, sources say

Authorities continue to investigate how the water supply network in the Magnesia area of central Greece was contaminated with salmonella and other germs, which led to an outbreak of gastroenteritis in the region.

According to Kathimerini’s information, the investigation has focused on works that took place recently on a local farm. The authorities examine whether dirt entered the water supply due to these works.

Ministry of Health sources noted to Kathimerini that the responsibility for the supervision of the water supply network falls in the municipalities and the regional authority. The ministry intervenes only in serious cases such as this.

Sources from the regional authorities of Thessaly stated that the storm Daniel has caused multiple problems in the water network. However EODY sources rejected this claim, highlighting that months have passed since the Daniel storm and salmonella cannot survive for that long.

According to EODY, from May 24 until today, a total of 100 cases of gastroenteritis have been reported to Velestino Health Center, Volos General Hospital and Larissa University Hospital.

Since May 27, 34 patients – 20 children and 14 adults – have attended Volos hospital with symptoms of gastroenteritis. Some 12 children and 5 adults had to be hospitalized. One adult was admitted to intensive care.

Moreover, a woman from the region of Almyros, who was admitted on Sunday to the hospital of Volos with septic shock, died on Monday morning, with doctors examining whether it is related to the gastroenteritis cases in Magnesia.