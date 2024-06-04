NEWS

Turkish military training plane crashes, kills two soldiers, ministry says

[Χ/NTV]

A Turkish military training plane crashed in the central province of Kayseri on Tuesday, killing two soldiers, the Defense Ministry said.

The SF-260 D training aircraft took off from an air base in Kayseri with two pilots on board for training exercises, and crashed for an unknown reason, the ministry said.

Emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site and found out that both pilots were killed in the crash, the ministry added. [Reuters]

