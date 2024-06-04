NEWS

Suspicious suitcase on Syntagma Square found empty

Suspicious suitcase on Syntagma Square found empty
[InTime News]

Downtown Athens’ Syntagma Square was briefly closed on Tuesday morning as police investigated a suspicious suitcase for a possible bomb.

The suitcase raised suspicions as it had been sitting unattended on the corner of Karageorgi Servias and Voulis streets for some time.

Police were alerted to its presence and called in a bomb disposal team which ascertained that the suitcase was empty after carrying out a controlled explosion.

The incident occurred around noon and caused brief traffic chaos at one of the city’s main public squares, in front of Parliament.

Security

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Report details corruption in security forces
NEWS

Report details corruption in security forces

Security operation for soccer game to affect commuters
NEWS

Security operation for soccer game to affect commuters

Watchdog says Interior Ministry, MEP breached data protection laws
NEWS

Watchdog says Interior Ministry, MEP breached data protection laws

Pressure on hooligans starting to yield results
NEWS

Pressure on hooligans starting to yield results

Restrictions for Europa Conference League final announced
NEWS

Restrictions for Europa Conference League final announced

Election office break-in most likely staged
NEWS

Election office break-in most likely staged