ELAS and Athens Municipal Police sign cooperation memorandum

The Minister of Citizen Protection, Michalis Chrysochoidis, and the Mayor of Athens, Haris Doukas signed on Tuesday an updated memorandum of cooperation between the Hellenic Police (ELAS) and the Municipal Police of Athens.

According to the joint statement, the goals of this renewed cooperation are to address lawlessness, ensure the smooth economic and commercial activity in the capital and resolve traffic issues.

Amongst other things, it was decided to reopen the Unified Coordination Center for Management of Daily Life to enhance municipal-level security. Plans include the launch of a new platform where any citizen who feels threatened will be able to report it for ELAS or the municipal police to intervene. 

Shortly, the hiring of an additional 300 police special guards will be announced, while the Municipality of Athens will hire another 180 municipal police officers.

The agreed four-year cooperation between the two services includes, among other things,  joint patrols, joint operations, actions to combat illegal trade, traffic management, handling traffic code violations, securing and protecting large events and managing occupied spaces.

