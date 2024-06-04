Minister announces increased police presence on Attica beaches

Minister of Citizen Protection, Michalis Chrysochoidis, announced on Tuesday an increase in police presence on the beaches of Attica.

“In a few days, OPKE and motorcycle police will be deployed to the beaches,” said Chrysochoidis during an TV interview.

According to the minister, their presence will be particularly felt on the coastline of Athens. “There will be police forces close to Vouliagmeni beach and on smaller beaches in Glyfada and towards Anavyssos,” he said.

At the same time, he added that motorcycle police will patrol the roads close to the coastline to deter criminal acts.

Chrysochoidis explained that combating petty crime needs systematic efforts, adding that police need to bust criminal groups that operate in multiple neighborhoods.