Defense minister attends naval exercise on recapturing an islet in the Aegean

The Hellenic Armed Forces announced on Tuesday that they conducted a naval drill on recapturing an islet in the Aegean on Monday night, attended by the Minister of Defence, Nikos Dendias.

Dendias, accompanied by the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, as well as the chiefs of the army, the navy, the air force, and the fleet commander, traveled by helicopter on Monday night to the frigate SPETSAI to closely observe the drill, which was part of the KATAIGIS exercise.

According to sources, the drill was staged near the Fournoi island complex, close to Ikaria island in the eastern Aegean. The presence of the leadership and the drill itself were kept secret until Tuesday. It involved forces from all branches of the Hellenic Armed Forces and it was conducted in complete darkness.

The drill was conducted just a week after the Turkish EFES 24 exercise, with a primary scenario of capturing an island.

The KATAIGIS exercise concludes on Thursday, however, units of the Hellenic Navy will remain in the Aegean, as the LAILAPS exercise begins on Sunday night with the participation of units from all branches.

Military exercises are also taking place in the Evros region and in the airspace south of Crete.