People vs live music clamor

High-volume noise from music concerts has residents of two seaside Athens suburbs up in arms.

Plateia Nerou (Water Square), an open space next to the arena used for the tae kwon do competition in the 2004 Athens Olympics, has often been used for concerts, prompting residents of the suburbs of Kallithea and Palaio Faliro to shut their windows to spare themselves the aural blast.

The Municipality of Kallithea and residents’ associations are suing state Hellenic Public Properties to prevent this year’s Release Athens concert from taking place on June 20. The concert, which features UK bands Pulp and Ride, among others, promises to “make memories together.”

