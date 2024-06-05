Fire in food storage facility still under investigation

Fire Service agents are certain that the fire that destroyed installations of a company whose packaged lunches led to widespread poisoning among pupils in the city of Lamia was due to arson.

But they are still searching for a motive, including possible avoidance of inspections.

The fire destroyed the freezing and storage installations of Giannitsis Group SA on May 19, just days after 63 students in seven Lamia elementary schools developed food poisoning symptoms from consuming foods prepared by the company. Production was not affected.

Monitoring cameras have been heavily damaged, fire service investigators say.

The investigation is also focusing on an email sent by an insurance agent representing the food company to its insurer five days before the fire, asking for a raise in compensatory damages in case of fire from €4.5 million to €7 million.