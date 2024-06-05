Police evacuate squats in Athens

Police conducted an evacuation of a squatted public building in the neighborhood of Agios Panteleimonas during a raid on Wednesday morning. Eight individuals were detained during the operation at the so-called Zizania squat. This marks the third police raid on the same building, following previous actions in 2021 and 2023.

On the same day, police also raided another privately owned building on Tositsa Street in the downtown Exarchia neighborhood. The squat had reportedly been inactive for an extended period.

Both buildings have been returned to their rightful owners, who are taking measures to secure their properties.

During the raids, police seized three banners, 28 wooden sticks, eight gas masks, nine helmets, and various other items.