Beach bar in Rhodes found with illegal sunbeds in the sea, in repeat offence

Authorities carrying out inspections on the island of Rhodes on Wednesday discovered that a beach bar in Agia Marina had built unlicensed metal platforms with sunbeds in the water.

Units of the local land service and port authority found 19 illegal platforms on which the bar owner had placed sunbeds.

The same bar had been fined last year for the same violation, after a clip of a waiter serving customers in the water went viral, and authorities ordered the demolition of the illegal structures.

“The same thing will happen this year,” stated the ministry of Economy in an announcement, adding that strict administrative measures against the business will also be taken.