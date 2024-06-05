Four minors arrested for extorting schoolmate

Four minors and their legal guardians were arrested Wednesday morning in Ioannina, Epirus, for allegedly stealing from a schoolmate repeatedly over the past month.

The minors face charges of forming a gang, robbery, and extortion, while their mothers are charged with neglect of supervision.

According to the police, the minors had been blackmailing their schoolmate, also a minor, with threats of bodily harm to extort money, amounting to 400 euros.

Investigators have confiscated their mobile phones. The arrested individuals will testify before the prosecutor.