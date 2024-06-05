NEWS

Four minors arrested for extorting schoolmate

Four minors arrested for extorting schoolmate
[Intime News]

Four minors and their legal guardians were arrested Wednesday morning in Ioannina, Epirus, for allegedly stealing from a schoolmate repeatedly over the past month.

The minors face charges of forming a gang, robbery, and extortion, while their mothers are charged with neglect of supervision.

According to the police, the minors had been blackmailing their schoolmate, also a minor, with threats of bodily harm to extort money, amounting to 400 euros.

Investigators have confiscated their mobile phones. The arrested individuals will testify before the prosecutor.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police evacuate squats in Athens
NEWS

Police evacuate squats in Athens

Minister announces increased police presence on Attica beaches
NEWS

Minister announces increased police presence on Attica beaches

ELAS and Athens Municipal Police sign cooperation memorandum
NEWS

ELAS and Athens Municipal Police sign cooperation memorandum

Young girl hospitalized with serious injuries on Crete; mother and partner face child abuse charges
NEWS

Young girl hospitalized with serious injuries on Crete; mother and partner face child abuse charges

Police raid squat at Thessaloniki university
NEWS

Police raid squat at Thessaloniki university

Police arrest man wanted in Sweden for threatening politicians on social media
NEWS

Police arrest man wanted in Sweden for threatening politicians on social media