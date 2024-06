Police evacuated two occupied buildings on Wednesday morning in the Exarchia and Agios Panteleimonas areas of Athens.

Among other things, the police confiscated three banners, 28 wooden sticks, eight gas masks and nine helmets.

Police also remanded eight people in Agios Panteleimonas, who were found in a close distance to the occupied building.

After the evacuations, the buildings were handed over to their legal owners.