Salmonella found in one of three water sources tested in central Greece

Salmonella was detected in the clinical samples, but also in the water in one of the three sources where tests were carried out in central Greece, as part of an investigation into the contamination of the water supply network which led to an outbreak of gastroenteritis in the region, Greek officials said on Thursday.

A total of 121 cases of gastroenteritis have been reported to local hospitals until June 5, according to the country’s National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

The samples were taken from the areas of Stefanovikio and Rizomylos.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the regional governor of Thessaly, Christos Kouretas, the head EODY, Christos Hatzichristodoulou, said it is possible that the contamination happened because there was a drought in recent months and then heavy rains, which caused disruptions in water and electricity supply and no chlorination took place.

Kouretas said the regional authority will inspect local wells in the Municipality of Agia, Kileler and Riga Fereos, but also in all areas of Thessaly. The tests are expected to be completed in a week and the results will be announced in collaboration with EODY.