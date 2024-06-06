NEWS

Hoax bomb threats sent to schools lead to US-based company

Hoax bomb threats sent to schools lead to US-based company
[Intime News]

The Russian webmail provider through which a spate of bomb threats were sent on May 29 to schools around Athens told the cybercrime division of the Greek Police that the account in question was opened through a VPN server located in the United States.

Ιt is the same VPN server through which the email address was created from where similar threatening emails were sent to schools in Cyprus ten days earlier.

The company has not responded to questions sent by the Greek and Cypriot authorities.

The identical emails from an anonymous sender alleged that explosives were stored in at least 35 schools in Gerakas, Aigaleo, Ilioupoli, Haidari, and Pallini.

The threats, which prompted on-site inspections, turned out to be a hoax. It is believed that the perpetrators aimed to cause panic.

The text included references to an Islamic State attack in Paris and Islamic terrorism, concluding with the phrase, “We will burn your stadium.”

Crime Technology Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police raid squat at Thessaloniki university
NEWS

Police raid squat at Thessaloniki university

Teacher injured by firecrackers in northern Athens school
NEWS

Teacher injured by firecrackers in northern Athens school

Police remove squatters from Komotini university
NEWS

Police remove squatters from Komotini university

Plan mulled to tackle juvenile delinquency
NEWS

Plan mulled to tackle juvenile delinquency

Anarchists claim responsibility for arson attack on school buses in Zografou
NEWS

Anarchists claim responsibility for arson attack on school buses in Zografou

Education Ministry to probe school attack
NEWS

Education Ministry to probe school attack