Hoax bomb threats sent to schools lead to US-based company

The Russian webmail provider through which a spate of bomb threats were sent on May 29 to schools around Athens told the cybercrime division of the Greek Police that the account in question was opened through a VPN server located in the United States.

Ιt is the same VPN server through which the email address was created from where similar threatening emails were sent to schools in Cyprus ten days earlier.

The company has not responded to questions sent by the Greek and Cypriot authorities.

The identical emails from an anonymous sender alleged that explosives were stored in at least 35 schools in Gerakas, Aigaleo, Ilioupoli, Haidari, and Pallini.

The threats, which prompted on-site inspections, turned out to be a hoax. It is believed that the perpetrators aimed to cause panic.

The text included references to an Islamic State attack in Paris and Islamic terrorism, concluding with the phrase, “We will burn your stadium.”