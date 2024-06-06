Search underway on Symi for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley

A search operation is underway on the Dodecanese island of Symi for a well-known British TV doctor, who went missing on Wednesday afternoon.

After Dr Michael Mosley failed to return from a walk, his wife, Claire Bailey, raised the alarm six hours later.

Bailey reported him missing at Symi police station at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. She told officers that Mosley had set out from Agios Nikolaos beach on foot towards Pedi and had not been seen since.

Police are considering all possibilities, including that Mosely had an accident or fall or suffered a snake bite. Four police officers, eight firefighters with a drone and eight volunteers are participating in the search.

Police have also requested the deployment of a police dog and a helicopter from the civil protection authorities.

The area where the presenter went missing is considered “difficult, as it is quite rocky,” Symi mayor Lefteris Papakalodoukas told Kathimerini.

Papakalodoukas described the heat on the island on Wednesday as “unbearable and one could easily faint in such conditions.”

Mosley, he said, “wanted to walk back from the beach, but that’s a distance of about an hour and a half and there are shortcuts he may have taken.”

The 67-year-old was one of the presenters of the series “Trust Me, I’m A Doctor” on the BBC. More recently, he presented two series for Channel 4, “Secrets Of Your Big Shop” and “Who Made Britain Fat?”

He has also appeared on television programs like “This Morning” and “The One Show.” He also hosts the “Just One Thing” health podcast for the BBC.

He is also credited for the rising popularity of the 5:2 diet for losing weight, which involves fasting for two days per week.