NEWS

Court rejects injunction attempt to stop Release Athens festival

A court has rejected an injunction application to stop the Release Athens festival from Kallithea’s municipal authority and the Kallithea Citizens’ Movement.

As a result, the music festival will take place as planned at Plateia Nerou, starting on June 9.

The reasons listed in the filed injunction were noise pollution and the obstruction of access to the sea.

However, during the hearing on the injunction application, these arguments were not deemed sufficient to stop the festival from taking place.

Release Athens is expected to feature major names of the international music scene, such as Megadeth, Judas Priest, Pulp, Thievery Corporation, Duran Duran, Massive Attack and others.

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

