NEWS

Michael Mosley: Search intensifies for missing British TV doctor on Greek island

Michael Mosley: Search intensifies for missing British TV doctor on Greek island
A view of a helicopter taking part in search operations for British broadcaster Michael Mosley missing on Greek island, in Symi, in this screen grab obtained on Thursday. [Panormitis Chatzigiannakis/via Reuters]

Emergency crews resumed efforts early on Friday to locate missing British TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley, who disappeared while on holiday on the Dodecanese island of Symi.

Police, firefighters, civil protection personnel and volunteers participated in the search on Thursday, utilizing at least one sniffer dog, drones and a helicopter, but found no trace of the 67-year-old. Additional forces joined the expanded search on Friday.

Mosley’s wife, Dr Clare Bailey, raised the alarm after he failed to return to their accommodation following a coastal walk from the beach of Agios Nikolaos to Pedi along the island’s northern coastline on Wednesday afternoon.

