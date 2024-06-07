Michael Mosley: Search intensifies for missing British TV doctor on Greek island
Emergency crews resumed efforts early on Friday to locate missing British TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley, who disappeared while on holiday on the Dodecanese island of Symi.
Police, firefighters, civil protection personnel and volunteers participated in the search on Thursday, utilizing at least one sniffer dog, drones and a helicopter, but found no trace of the 67-year-old. Additional forces joined the expanded search on Friday.
Mosley’s wife, Dr Clare Bailey, raised the alarm after he failed to return to their accommodation following a coastal walk from the beach of Agios Nikolaos to Pedi along the island’s northern coastline on Wednesday afternoon.