Man arrested on Rhodes for alleged solicitation of minors

Authorities on the island of Rhodes, in the eastern Aegean, have apprehended a man on charges of soliciting minors for sexual acts.

The suspect, identified as a Norwegian national and a permanent resident of the island, allegedly posted a handwritten note outside Rhodes Senior High School. The note solicited a “slim and short” female student to accompany him on walks for two hours, requesting her to wear “shorts and a bikini top.” He offered a fee of 15 euros in exchange.

The suspect was apprehended on Thursday following a police search across the town. He is expected to appear before a prosecutor on Friday.

