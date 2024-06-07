NEWS

Wildfire breaks out in Chios island, village evacuated

Wildfire breaks out in Chios island, village evacuated
File photo. [InTimeNews]

A wildfire broke out in the Resta region of Chios island, on Friday.

Ground and aerial firefighting forces have been deployed in the area, while residents of Karyes received a message from 112 to evacuate. 

A total of 55 firefighters with 13 vehicles are participating in the operation, while five aircraft and one helicopter are also operating.

According to the Fire Department, houses are not currently threatened and the 112 evacuation message was sent as a precautionary measure due to the heavy smoke near the village. 

 

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wildfire in east Attica brought under partial control
NEWS

Wildfire in east Attica brought under partial control

Fire in food storage facility still under investigation
NEWS

Fire in food storage facility still under investigation

Race against time for Mati fire trial
NEWS

Race against time for Mati fire trial

Ex-fire chief sentenced for threatening Mati fire investigator
NEWS

Ex-fire chief sentenced for threatening Mati fire investigator

Fire drill held at Delphi archaeological site
NEWS

Fire drill held at Delphi archaeological site

Turkish national charged with arson remanded in custody
NEWS

Turkish national charged with arson remanded in custody