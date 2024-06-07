Authorities rescue 70-year-old British man in Vikos Gorge

A major operation to rescue a 70-year-old British man took place on Friday afternoon in the Vikos Gorge.

Forces the Ioannina fire department, the Special Disaster Response Unit and the Special Mountain Rescue Unit where dispatched to the scene and managed to rescue the 70-year-old man, who is reported to have suffered a heart attack.

According to a statement from the Fire Department, a helicopter from Elefsina is expected in the area to airlift the man to the hospital