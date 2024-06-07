NEWS

Authorities rescue 70-year-old British man in Vikos Gorge

Authorities rescue 70-year-old British man in Vikos Gorge

A major operation to rescue a 70-year-old British man took place on Friday afternoon in the Vikos Gorge.

Forces the Ioannina fire department, the Special Disaster Response Unit and the Special Mountain Rescue Unit where dispatched to the scene and managed to rescue the 70-year-old man, who is reported to have suffered a heart attack.

According to a statement from the Fire Department, a helicopter from Elefsina is expected in the area to airlift the man to the hospital

Rescue

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Worries grow for British doctor and TV presenter who went missing in Greece
NEWS

Worries grow for British doctor and TV presenter who went missing in Greece

Michael Mosley: Search intensifies for missing British TV doctor on Greek island
NEWS

Michael Mosley: Search intensifies for missing British TV doctor on Greek island

Thirty-seven migrants rescued south of Crete
NEWS

Thirty-seven migrants rescued south of Crete

Injured hiker rescued near Delphi
NEWS

Injured hiker rescued near Delphi

Coast Guard: 74 migrants found in wooden boat south of Crete
NEWS

Coast Guard: 74 migrants found in wooden boat south of Crete

Coast guard rescues 74 migrants near Gavdos
NEWS

Coast guard rescues 74 migrants near Gavdos