Footage raises new inquiries in search for missing BBC presenter

New images believed to be of BBC presenter Michael Mosley in the southeastern Aegean island of Symi after he is thought to have gone missing on Wednesday afternoon, came to light on Friday.

The images show a man of a similar build and wearing similar clothes to the presenter walking outside a taverna in the village of Pedi, holding an umbrella against the sun.

Mosley had been swimming at the remote beach of Agios Nikolaos on Wednesday afternoon when he reportedly told his wife that he would hike to the village of Pedi and then visit the house of some British friends. A woman from the village of Pedi testified that she saw the TV presenter in the village at around 2.20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said Friday that the coast guard, police and fire department were involved in the search, with a helicopter, drones and a police sniffer dog deployed. They have found no trace of the 67-year-old who had been vacationing on the island.

According to the Greek public television (ERT), the authorities checked a spot today where it was possible for Mosley to have fallen into the sea. 

Mosley is well-known in Britain for his regular appearances on television and radio and for his column in the Daily Mail newspaper. He is known outside the U.K. for his 2013 book “The Fast Diet,” which he co-authored with journalist Mimi Spencer. The “5:2 diet” set out how people can lose weight fast by minimizing their calorie intake for two days in a week while eating healthily on the other five.

