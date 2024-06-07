Member of Swedish gang led by Greek national arrested in Halkidiki

A member of the gang led by Greek-Swedish national Michael Tenezos, also known as “Greken” (The Greek), was arrested on Thursday in Halkidiki, following cooperation between the Greek and Swedish authorities.

The 24-year-old man, a Swedish national of Kazakh origin, was arrested as he was found in possession of a pistol, ammunition, and 24 grams of cannabis.

After his detention a European arrest warrant was forwarded to the Greek authorities by Sweden.

The Swedish authorities have charged the man with arms trafficking, kidnapping, causing grievous bodily harm, and homicide.

The gang he is accused of being a part of, is alleged to have committed the murder of a Swedish rapper.

He is expected to appear before a prosecutor in Thessaloniki on Saturday, who will initiate the process of his extradition to Sweden.