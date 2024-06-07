NEWS

Member of Swedish gang led by Greek national arrested in Halkidiki

Member of Swedish gang led by Greek national arrested in Halkidiki
File photo.

A member of the gang led by Greek-Swedish national Michael Tenezos, also known as “Greken” (The Greek),  was arrested on Thursday in Halkidiki, following cooperation between the Greek and Swedish authorities.

The 24-year-old man, a Swedish national of Kazakh origin, was arrested as he was found in possession of a pistol, ammunition, and 24 grams of cannabis.

After his detention a European arrest warrant was forwarded to the Greek authorities by Sweden.

The Swedish authorities have charged the man with arms trafficking, kidnapping, causing grievous bodily harm, and homicide.

The gang he is accused of being a part of, is alleged to have committed the murder of a Swedish rapper.

He is expected to appear before a prosecutor in Thessaloniki on Saturday, who will initiate the process of his extradition to Sweden.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man arrested on Rhodes for alleged solicitation of minors
NEWS

Man arrested on Rhodes for alleged solicitation of minors

Hoax bomb threats sent to schools lead to US-based company
NEWS

Hoax bomb threats sent to schools lead to US-based company

Police continue emptying ‘occupied’ buildings and flats
NEWS

Police continue emptying ‘occupied’ buildings and flats

Police evacuates two occupied buildings in Athens center
NEWS

Police evacuates two occupied buildings in Athens center

Four minors arrested for extorting schoolmate
NEWS

Four minors arrested for extorting schoolmate

Police evacuate squats in Athens
NEWS

Police evacuate squats in Athens