Member of gang that rocked Sweden nabbed

A member of the gang of Greek-Swede Michael Tenezos, also known as ‘Greken’ (Greek), was arrested on Thursday in Halkidiki, northern Greece, in an operation carried out by the Hellenic Police (ELAS) with the assistance of Europol and the Swedish authorities.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Swedish national originally from Kazakhstan, was found in the possession of a pistol, ammunition and 24 grams of processed cannabis.

Greek authorities had been notified of a European warrant from the Swedish authorities for arms trafficking, kidnapping, causing grievous bodily harm and manslaughter. The gang he is accused of being part of is alleged to have been involved in a brutal turf war and of committing the murder of Swedish rapper ‘Einar.’

The suspect will appear before the prosecutor of the Thessaloniki Court of Appeal on Saturday so that procedures for his extradition to Sweden can be initiated.

The gang’s leader, Tenezos, has been high on the list of Sweden’s most wanted for many years.

He was born in 1998 to a Greek father and Swedish mother and apparently raised in a Stockholm suburb, and was reportedly a rising hockey star before his involvement with organized crime.

He gradually gained notoriety as one of the central figures in the ‘Dalen’ gang that controlled drug rackets in central Sweden and beyond.

Dalen clashed with another gang, called Foxtrot, whose leader was a 36- or 37-year-old man of Iraqi-Kurdish origin, Rava Majid, also known as the ‘Kurdish Fox.’

It was the conflict between the two, mainly over control of the drug trade, that led to the deadly gang war that has rocked Sweden in recent years.

