Search for missing British TV doctor resumes on Greek island

Search efforts for missing British doctor and TV presenter Michael Mosley, 67, resumed at dawn Saturday on the Greek island of Symi.

Mosley disappeared Wednesday while on holiday. He was last seen leaving Agios Nikolaos beach in the afternoon and later captured on CCTV entering a mountainous path near Pedi village.

According to the British state broadcaster BBC, the search involves divers, helicopters, drones and sniffer dogs. Despite extensive efforts, no signs of Mosley have been found.

Mosley’s family, including his wife Clare and four children, have joined the search, Mosely’s brother told the British newspaper The Telegraph on Friday.

Greek police reported that Mosley’s phone was found at his accommodation.

The search has drawn significant media attention, particularly from British outlets due to Mosley’s popularity. His disappearance remains perplexing to locals and search teams alike.