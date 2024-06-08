NEWS

Search for missing British TV doctor resumes on Greek island

Search for missing British TV doctor resumes on Greek island
[Reuters]

Search efforts for missing British doctor and TV presenter Michael Mosley, 67, resumed at dawn Saturday on the Greek island of Symi.

Mosley disappeared Wednesday while on holiday. He was last seen leaving Agios Nikolaos beach in the afternoon and later captured on CCTV entering a mountainous path near Pedi village.

According to the British state broadcaster BBC, the search involves divers, helicopters, drones and sniffer dogs. Despite extensive efforts, no signs of Mosley have been found.

Mosley’s family, including his wife Clare and four children, have joined the search, Mosely’s brother told the British newspaper The Telegraph on Friday.

Greek police reported that Mosley’s phone was found at his accommodation. 

The search has drawn significant media attention, particularly from British outlets due to Mosley’s popularity. His disappearance remains perplexing to locals and search teams alike.

Rescue Tourism Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Michael Mosley: Search intensifies for missing British TV doctor on Greek island
NEWS

Michael Mosley: Search intensifies for missing British TV doctor on Greek island

Footage raises new inquiries in search for missing BBC presenter
NEWS

Footage raises new inquiries in search for missing BBC presenter

Worries grow for British doctor and TV presenter who went missing in Greece
NEWS

Worries grow for British doctor and TV presenter who went missing in Greece

Winds hampering search for missing seamen
NEWS

Winds hampering search for missing seamen

12 crew members are missing, 1 dead after a cargo ship sinks off Lesvos in stormy seas
NEWS

12 crew members are missing, 1 dead after a cargo ship sinks off Lesvos in stormy seas

One sailor rescued after sinking of freighter with 14 crew off Lesvos island
NEWS

One sailor rescued after sinking of freighter with 14 crew off Lesvos island