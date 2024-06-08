NEWS

Damaged bridge on Athens-Corinth road being demolished after truck fire

[InTime News]

A bridge on the Athens-Corinth National Road is being demolished after a fire caused by an overturned truck severely damaged the structure on Friday night.

The incident occurred near the Isthmus of Corinth. The truck driver was hospitalized before facing a prosecutor. He has since been released.

Greek construction company Intrakat responded to an urgent call from the Infrastructure and Transport Ministry, deploying crews and machinery overnight. 

Traffic toward Athens has resumed, while vehicles heading to Corinth are being redirected via the Athens-bound lanes. Heavy trucks over 35 tons are banned from the affected section today from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and tomorrow from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The bridge was deemed unsafe and had to be demolished,” Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Nikos Tachiaos said.

Transport Accident

