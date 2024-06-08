NEWS

112 emergency alert warns of major traffic delays on Olympia Odos

112 emergency alert warns of major traffic delays on Olympia Odos
[InTime News]

The Emergency Alert System 112 issued a warning Saturday around noon about significant traffic delays from Elefsina to Corinth on the Olympia Odos highway. Travelers are advised to delay departures to avoid congestion.

Traffic warnings follow a fire caused by an overturned truck that severely damaged a bridge structure on the Athens-Corinth National Road on Friday night. The bridge is being demolished.

The 112 alert system is meant to alert people in situations where there is a danger or emergency near the area they are in, so the necessary self-protection measures or actions are taken to stay safe. 

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Parties seeking to make their mark
NEWS

Parties seeking to make their mark

Damaged bridge on Athens-Corinth road being demolished after truck fire
NEWS

Damaged bridge on Athens-Corinth road being demolished after truck fire

Search for missing British TV doctor resumes on Greek island
NEWS

Search for missing British TV doctor resumes on Greek island

Fuel truck overturns on highway; fire breaks out
NEWS

Fuel truck overturns on highway; fire breaks out

Member of Swedish gang led by Greek national arrested in Halkidiki
NEWS

Member of Swedish gang led by Greek national arrested in Halkidiki

Footage raises new inquiries in search for missing BBC presenter
NEWS

Footage raises new inquiries in search for missing BBC presenter