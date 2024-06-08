112 emergency alert warns of major traffic delays on Olympia Odos

The Emergency Alert System 112 issued a warning Saturday around noon about significant traffic delays from Elefsina to Corinth on the Olympia Odos highway. Travelers are advised to delay departures to avoid congestion.

Traffic warnings follow a fire caused by an overturned truck that severely damaged a bridge structure on the Athens-Corinth National Road on Friday night. The bridge is being demolished.

The 112 alert system is meant to alert people in situations where there is a danger or emergency near the area they are in, so the necessary self-protection measures or actions are taken to stay safe.