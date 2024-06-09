NEWS

Body of British TV presenter Mosley found on Greek island, local official says

Body of British TV presenter Mosley found on Greek island, local official says
[Facebook]

British TV presenter and healthy living advocate Michael Mosley has been found dead on the Greek island of Symi, a deputy mayor of the island told Reuters on Sunday.

Mosley, 67, had been missing since Wednesday after he went for a walk alone along a coastal path in searing heat.

Police spokeswoman Constantina Dimoglidou had earlier said that the body of a person believed to be Mosley had been found in the area of Agia Marina, but that identification was pending.

“The mayor of the island and a state TV ERT journalist were filming the area of Agia Marina, when they spotted the body,” said deputy mayor Nikitas Grillis. “It is certainly him.”

Another police official said the body had been found on rocky terrain, close to the sea, dismissing earlier reports that said he was found in a cave. Police were investigating the scene.

Mosley, who was on the island with his wife, was last seen alive at 1.30 p.m. (1030 GMT) on Wednesday.

He had disappeared after setting out along a rocky coastal path from Agios Nikolaos beach to the village of Pedi, triggering a search operation. [Reuters]

 

Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
70-year-old tourist found dead in Mili Gorge, Crete
NEWS

70-year-old tourist found dead in Mili Gorge, Crete

Body recovered from sea at Schinias with barbell attached
NEWS

Body recovered from sea at Schinias with barbell attached

One migrant killed, five injured in crash with coast guard vessel
NEWS

One migrant killed, five injured in crash with coast guard vessel

One dead, three injured in car accident in northern Greece
NEWS

One dead, three injured in car accident in northern Greece

Austrian woman dies after car catches fire in Mount Pelion
NEWS

Austrian woman dies after car catches fire in Mount Pelion

Van collision with tourist bus leaves one dead in northern Greece
NEWS

Van collision with tourist bus leaves one dead in northern Greece