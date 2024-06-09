Body of BBC presenter Michael Mosley to be transferred to Rhodes for autopsy

The body of BBC presenter Michael Mosley, found on Friday on the eastern Aegean island of Symi, is expected to be transferred to the island of Rhodes for an autopsy.

His body was decomposed and was identified by the clothes he was wearing. According to a police source speaking to the BBC, Mosley had been lying dead at the location for several days.

Police spokeswoman Constantina Dimoglidou had earlier said that the body of a person believed to be Mosley had been found in the area of Agia Marina, but that identification was pending.

According to the mayor of Symi, Lefteris Papakalodoukas, the presenter fell just a few meters before reaching the Agia Marina beach for unknown reasons while descending a rocky slope.

The terrain at the location where he was found is rugged. A police officer participating in the retrieval operation was injured after a fall and had to be carried out on a stretcher.

Mosley, who was on the island with his wife, was last seen alive at 1.30 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

He had disappeared after setting out along a rocky coastal path from Agios Nikolaos beach to the village of Pedi, triggering a search operation.