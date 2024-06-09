Michael Mosley’s wife says news of husband’s death is ‘devastating’

A Hellenic Coast Guard vessel, which transferred the body of British TV doctor Michael Mosley, which was found after he had been missing, is docked at the port of the southeastern Aegean Sea island of Symi, Greece, June 9, 2024. [Panormitis Chatzigiannakis/Reuters]

Dr Clare Bailey Mosley paid tribute to her husband TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley who was found dead on the Greek island of Symi earlier on Sunday.

Mosley, 67, had been missing since Wednesday after he went for a walk alone along a coastal path in searing heat. Police spokeswoman Constantina Dimoglidou earlier said that the body of a person believed to be Mosley had been found in the area of Agia Marina, north of the village of Pedi and opposite the northeast beach of Agios Nikolaos where Mosley set out for his walk.

“It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband,” Dr Clare Bailey Mosley said in a statement confirming his death.

“We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team. Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special.”

She also thanked the “extraordinary” people on Symi who worked “tirelessly” to find her husband.

The body was transferred to the neighboring Dodecanese island of Rhodes for an autopsy. A police official said a coroner at the scene ruled out any criminal act but has not determined the exact cause of death.