Fire breaks out at Corinthia landfill

Firefighters on Sunday were fighting to control a big blaze at a landfill in Corinthia in the northern Peloponnese that was being fed by the large quantities of flammable material at the dump.

The landfill is in a remote area on the outskirts of the town of Nemea, west of the famous archaeological site of the same name.

According to state broadcaster ERT, 36 firefighters and a water-dumping helicopter were dispatched to the scene of the blaze, which began on Sunday afternoon.

The municipal authority has also thrown itself into the battle, contributing water trucks and manpower.