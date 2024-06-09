Carriageway given back to east-bound motorists on Athens-Corinth highway

All three lanes of the east-bound carriageway on the Athens-Corinth highway were given back to motorists heading for the capital on Sunday afternoon to facilitate voters returning from their native towns and villages to their place of residence.

A 1-kilometer stretch of one lane of the carriageway had been given over to traffic heading towards Corinth, after the west-bound carriageway had to be temporarily closed following a truck fire on Friday night, causing massive delays on Saturday for voters leaving the capital.

Motorists heading to Corinth are still being diverted off the highway at the Loutraki junction as the stretch affected by the fire is still undergoing repairs.

The truck was carrying fuel when it overturned and caught on fire on Friday night, with the blaze going on to damage a small bridge that subsequently had to be demolished. Removal of the debris is expected to continue until Wednesday.

The driver managed to escape the vehicle without injury.

An investigation into the incident is under way, as the loaded fuel truck should not have been on the highway at that time.

The driver reportedly told police investigators that he lost control of the truck after running over something slippery.