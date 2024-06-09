NEWS

EP candidate arrested in Rodopi handing out marked ballots

File photo.

A candidate running for a seat in European Parliament with the Party of Friendship, Equality and Peace (KIEF) was arrested on Sunday for allegedly handing out pre-marked ballots outside a polling station in Rodopi, northeastern Greece.

The candidate’s name was not made public by state broadcaster ERT which reported the news of his arrest.

The incident took place outside the polling station in the mountain village of Myrtsiki. It was not clear how many marked ballots the politician may have distributed before he was arrested.

KIEF mostly represents the Muslim minority in Greece’s northeast.

Elections Crime

