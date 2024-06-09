NEWS

Four children injured at unlicensed party venue

[Shutterstock]

Four children were injured in the Attica suburb of Koropi on Sunday during a party at a venue that was operating illegally.

According to Skai TV, the children, all aged 8, were injured while playing in an inflatable attraction similar to a bouncy castle. Three were taken to hospital, where doctors confirmed that their injuries were not serious.

The venue was reportedly flouting a shut-down order after it was found to be operating without a valid license.

Its manager, as well as the parent throwing the party, are facing prosecution.

Accident Crime

