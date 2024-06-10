NEWS

Michael Mosley: Autopsy reveals no signs of foul play

The autopsy conducted on British TV presenter and author Dr Michael Mosley, who was found dead on a Greek island on Sunday morning after a days-long search, has revealed no signs of foul play, as reported by local sources.

Mosley, 67, who disappeared on Wednesday afternoon while on the Dodecanese island of Symi, was discovered among rocks along a rugged coastline by a group traveling on a boat, which included the local mayor and journalists.

The body was transported to the nearby island of Rhodes for further examination.

Death

