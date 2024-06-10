Search and rescue operation in Samos for missing Dutch tourist

A search and rescue operation is taking place in Samos, on Monday, to a locate a missing Dutch tourist, who has been missing since Sunday.

The Greek Rescue (EOD) Team collaborates with the police and fire department in order to locate the 74-year-old tourist.

According to a post by the Greek Rescue Team, “The IKAROS drone team from the fire department, the DAIDALOS drone team from the EOD, the rescue dog Speedy from the EOD, and pedestrian units, assisted by local residents, participated in the rescue. However, the missing person has not yet been found. The search continues.”

According to ERT, a woman reported seeing the 74-year-old on Sunday afternoon in the Klima area. The route he decided to take is reportedly particularly challenging.