NEWS

Swedish gang member remanded in custody pending extradition decision

A 24-year-old foreign national wanted by the Swedish judicial authorities for involvement in a gang led by Greek-Swede Michael Tenezos, will be remanded in custody pending a decision on his extradition to Sweden, the prosecutor decided on Monday.

The individual appeared before Thessaloniki Court of Appeals Prosecutor’s office on Monday noon. It was decided to be remanded in custody until the Appeals Council decides on the Swedish extradition request. According to reports, the individual opposes his extradition.

The suspect, a Swedish citizen of Kazakhstani origin, was arrested on Thursday in Halkidiki, northern Greece, in an operation carried out by Hellenic Police with the assistance of Europol and the Swedish authorities.

He was found in the possession of a pistol, ammunition and 24 grams of processed cannabis.

Greek authorities had been notified of a European warrant from the Swedish authorities for the individual for arms trafficking, kidnapping, causing grievous bodily harm and manslaughter. The gang he is accused of being part of is alleged to have been involved in a brutal turf war and of committing the murder of Swedish rapper Einar.

Crime

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

