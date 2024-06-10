NEWS

Murder investigation underway after body of missing girl (11) found

Murder investigation underway after body of missing girl (11) found
File photo.

An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing on Sunday in the western Peloponnese has been found dead in a field.

She had suffered stab wounds to the neck.

Police said a 37-year-old man, who is a cousin of the girl’s mother and her best man to her and her husband, has confessed to her murder. He said he stabbed her with a screwdriver but police have yet to retrieve the murder weapon. 

They said that on Sunday evening the man, who in 2017 was accused of raping a minor, took the girl to a remote area, where he murdered her. CCTV had captured the moment when the girl got into the car with the man. 

An amber alert was issued for the girl, who is from Myrtia, near Pyrgos, on Sunday.

[This is a developing story]

Crime Missing Child

