Fire breaks out in PYRKAL factory in Viotia

A fire broke out on Monday at the PYRKAL factory in the Panakto area of Viotia, central Greece.

The fire started near a storage facility with hazardous materials.

Some 32 firefighters with 11 vehicles were dispatched to the scene. Moreover, one aircraft and two helicopters are contributing to the firefighting efforts.

According to the fire department spokesperson, Vasilis Vathrakogiannis, there is optimism that the fire will be brought under control.

Part of the defence industry, PYRKAL is the main producer of producer of ammunition and explosives in Greece.

 

