Interior Ministry demands disciplinary measures for municipal employee on sick leave for 13 years

The Interior Ministry’s Secretary General of Public Administration, Dimitris Kirmikiroglou, asked on Monday for disciplinary measures to be taken against an employee of Meteora Municipality who was on sick leave for 13 years.

Kirmikiroglou sent a letter to the new mayor of Meteora, Lefteris Avramopoulos, to take the necessary disciplinary actions against the employee and all those involved.

The mayor, who revealed the employee’s years-long absence, was instructed to seek any responsibilities of supervisors, including elected officials and refer the employee to a disciplinary council. 

Furthermore, the mayor should inform a prosecutor of any possible criminal aspect of the case.

