Alleged murderer of 11-year-old girl to testify on Friday

The testimony of a 37-year-old convicted child molester, who is facing murder and rape charges after allegedly confessing to killing an 11-year-old girl in Ilia in the western Peloponnese, has been postponed to Friday. 

According to sources, the offender faces charges of intentional homicide, attempted rape of a minor, abduction of a minor, and illegal use and possession of a weapon. 

The prosecutor and investigative magistrate conducted the indictment and investigation proceedings at the Ilias police department due to security concerns. 

The defendant, who was attacked earlier on Tuesday while being brought before the court, was not represented by a lawyer and will therefore be assigned a court-appointed attorney.

The 37-year-old had been convicted to nine years in prison in 2020 by a court on the Ionian island of Zakynthos for the rape of 14-year-old girl in 2017. He filed an appeal and was granted release while pending the new motion. The Supreme Court President Ioanna Klapa has ordered a disciplinary investigation into the decision of release.

Justice

