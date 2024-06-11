NEWS

Elderly woman assists in arrest of scam caller

Elderly woman assists in arrest of scam caller

A man was arrested in the Peloponnesian city of Patra for attempted extortion after an elderly woman assisted police with the operation. 

The elderly woman called the police after receiving a phone call from the man and another woman demanding 175,000 euros. The scam callers, pretending to be a doctor and the elderly woman’s daughter, claimed the daughter had been in a serious traffic accident and required medical help. When the man arrived at the elderly woman’s house to retrieve the money, she called the police, who arrested him immediately.

Pre-investigation proceedings indicated that the defendant, along with other unknown accomplices, had been committing similar fraudulent crimes since May, primarily targeting the elderly. The man faces charges of fraud and participation in a criminal organization.

The defendant will testify before a Patra prosecutor while police continue investigating potential past criminal activity. 

Police have released guidelines to protect elderly residents due to a surge in scam caller crimes.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Crowd assaults reported killer of 11-year-old outside Pyrgos court
NEWS

Crowd assaults reported killer of 11-year-old outside Pyrgos court

Supreme Court seeks probe into release of child rapist turned murderer
NEWS

Supreme Court seeks probe into release of child rapist turned murderer

Man reportedly admits to trying to rape 11-year-old before killing her
NEWS

Man reportedly admits to trying to rape 11-year-old before killing her

Murder investigation underway after body of missing girl (11) found
NEWS

Murder investigation underway after body of missing girl (11) found

Swedish gang member remanded in custody pending extradition decision
NEWS

Swedish gang member remanded in custody pending extradition decision

Four children injured at unlicensed party venue
NEWS

Four children injured at unlicensed party venue