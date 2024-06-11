NEWS

Appeals court to rule on LGBT activist murder on July 10
A protester holds a sign reading ‘We are all Zak’ outside an Athens court, in a file photo. [InTime News]

The Court of Appeals in Athens said on Tuesday that it will issue a verdict on the murder of LGBT activist Zak Kostopoulos in July 10, an announcement that was met with anger by the victim’s family which accused the court of dragging its feet. 

The family was expecting the ruling to be announced this month. “Are you mocking us? We can’t bear it anymore,” Kostopoulos’ mother told the judges.

Kostopoulos was killed during an altercation in a jewelry shop in downtown Athens on September 21, 2018.

In 2022, a first instance court had found the jewelry shop owner and a real estate agent guilty of causing fatal bodily harm to the 33-year-old activist and sentenced them to 10 years in prison. 

