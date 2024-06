Two people suffered minor injuries after a car hit them on Tuesday evening in an avenue in central Athens.

The accident took place in the Kifissias avenue at the Ampelokipoi area. It all started when two cars collided with each other. Due to the collision, one of the cars went off the road and onto the sidewalk hitting two people, a 63-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman.

Both of them were transferred to the hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries.