NEWS

Turkish student arrested for using AI to cheat in university exam

Turkish student arrested for using AI to cheat in university exam
File photo.

Turkish authorities have arrested a student for cheating during a university entrance exam by using a makeshift device linked to artificial intelligence software to answer questions.

The student was spotted behaving in a suspicious way during the exam at the weekend and was detained by police, before being formally arrested and sent to jail pending trial.

Another person, who was helping the student, was also detained.

A video released by police in the southwestern province of Isparta showed how the student used a camera disguised as a shirt button linked to artificial intelligence software via a router hidden in the sole of the person’s shoe.

A police officer in the video scans a question to show how the system works, with the AI software generating the correct answer, which is recited through an earpiece. [Reuters]

Turkey Education Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hoax bomb threats sent to schools lead to US-based company
NEWS

Hoax bomb threats sent to schools lead to US-based company

Pupils uploading at school face expulsion
NEWS

Pupils uploading at school face expulsion

Teens agree less cell use, better grades
NEWS

Teens agree less cell use, better grades

Academics oppose remote exams, citing ChatGPT
NEWS

Academics oppose remote exams, citing ChatGPT

Technology the prime accelerator in education
EMTECH

Technology the prime accelerator in education

Experts seek ways to boost IT graduate numbers
NEWS

Experts seek ways to boost IT graduate numbers